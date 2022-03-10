JD.com Q4 net revenues increase 23 percent

JD.com, Inc. net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 275.9 billion Chinese yuan (143.3 billion dollars), an increase of 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net revenues for the full year were 951.6 billion Chinese yuan (149.3 billion dollars), an increase of 27.6 percent from the full year of 2020.

“JD.com maintained a healthy growth momentum and contributed to the high-quality expansion of China’s consumption amid a dynamic external environment. This was driven by our resilient business model as a new type of real economy based enterprise and persistent focus on serving users and supporting business partners,” said Lei Xu, president of JD.com in a release.

Review of JD.com’s Q4 and full year financial performance

Net service revenues for the quarter were 41.2 billion Chinese yuan (6.5 billion dollars), an increase of 28.3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020. Net service revenues for the full year were 135.9 billion Chinese yuan (21.3 billion dollars), an increase of 44.7 percent from the full year of 2020.

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter was 392 million Chinese yuan (61.5 million dollars), compared to an income of 594.9 million Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income was 2.8 billion Chinese yuan (0.4 billion dollars), compared to 1.2 billion Chinese yuan for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income from operations for the full year was 4.1 billion Chinese yuan (0.6 billion dollars), compared to 12.3 billion Chinese yuan for the full year of 2020. Non-GAAP income was 13.4 billion Chinese yuan (2.1 billion dollars), compared to 15.3 billion Chinese yuan for the full year of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the quarter was 5.2 billion Chinese yuan (0.8 billion dollars), compared to a net income of 24.3 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was 3.6 billion Chinese yuan (0.6 billion dollars), compared to 2.4 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Net loss for the full year was 3.6 billion Chinese yuan (0.6 billion dollars), compared to a net income of 49.4 billion Chinese yuan for the full year of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was 17.2 billion Chinese yuan (2.7 billion dollars), compared to 16.8 billion Chinese yuan for the full year of 2020.

Diluted net loss per ADS for the fourth quarter was 3.33 Chinese yuan (52 cents), compared to a diluted net income per ADS of 15.18 Chinese yuan for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 2.21 Chinese yuan (35 cents), compared to 1.49 Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Diluted net loss per ADS for the full year was 2.29 Chinese yuan (36 cents), compared to a diluted net income per ADS of 31.68 Chinese yuan for the full year of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 10.75 Chinese yuan (1.69 dollars), compared to 10.56 Chinese yuan for the full year of 2020.