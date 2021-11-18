JD.com’s Q3 revenues increase 25.5 percent

For the third quarter, JD.com, Inc. net revenues were 218.7 billion Chinese yuan (133.9 billion dollars), an increase of 25.5 percent from the third quarter of 2020. The company said in a statement that net service revenues for the quarter were 32.7 billion Chinese yuan (5.1 billion dollars), an increase of 43.3 percent.

“With resilient business operations and core competencies in technology and supply chain, JD has built a unique business model, enabling us to have better control across the entire business process,” said Lei Xu, president of JD.com, adding, “This powerful competitive advantage allows us to navigate through economic cycles and increases our ability to create value as a new type of real economy based enterprise.”

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 2.8 billion Chinese yuan (0.4 billion dollars) compared to a net income of 7.6 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 5 billion Chinese yuan (0.8 billion dollars) compared to 5.6 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Diluted net loss per ADS for the quarter was 1.81 Chinese yuan (28 cents), compared to an income per ADS of 4.70 Chinese yuan for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 3.16 Chinese yuan (49 cents) compared to 3.42 Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

The company’s annual active customer accounts increased by 25 percent to 552.2 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 from 441.6 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2020.