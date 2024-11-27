JD Sports acquires Courir for 520 million euros

JD Sports Fashion has announced the completion of its acquisition of French sneakers player Courir.

The company said in a release that the acquisition price is 520 million euros, paid through a combination of existing cash and a drawdown on the company’s revolving credit facility. In the year to December 31, 2023, Courir reported revenue of 725.8 million euros and profit before interest and tax of 50.3 million euros.

Commenting on the development, Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports Fashion, said: "The completion of our acquisition of Courir is an exciting milestone for our Complementary Concepts strategy in Europe and we look forward to working with its experienced management team as we deliver on our growth plans.”

Courir has 323 stores currently, bannered as across France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Luxembourg. In addition, there are a further 36 stores which trade under franchise agreements in North West Africa, Middle East and French overseas territories. Further, there are three stores which trade as Naked, an elevated concept for women’s sneakers.

The company added that in accordance with the European Commission’s conditional clearance decision, 15 of Courir’s stores in France and all the six stores in Portugal will be divested to Snipes during the first quarter of FY26. The stores will continue to be operated under the Courir banner until divested to Snipes.

JD further said that the group looks forward to working with Pierre Chambaudrie and his team to develop Courir further in Europe.