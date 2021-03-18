JD Sports completes acquisition of DTLR

JD Sports has completed its 495 million dollar acquisition of US footwear label DTLR.

“We are delighted that this transaction, which gives us an enhanced presence in the north and east of the United States, has now formally completed,” said JD Sports chairman Peter Cowgill in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the experienced management team at DTLR and all our colleagues in the United States to further enhance our premium retail experience and become a leading customer destination for sneakers and lifestyle apparel.”

It comes in the same week the British sportswear giant announced it had acquired a 60 percent majority stake in Poland-based Marketing Investment Group (MIG) for an undisclosed sum.

This is just the latest in a spree of acquisitions by JD Sports in recent months. In January, the company bought Leicester-based independent menswear retailer Wellgosh - that was just weeks after snapping up Leicester-based independent menswear retailer Wellgosh.

JD Sports announced last month it had raised 464 million pounds through the placing of new shares to finance further acquisitions.

The company was also thought to be a frontrunner in the race to snap up Debenhams or assets from Arcadia earlier this year but ultimately withdrew from the race.