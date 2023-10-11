JD Sports completes acquisition of ISRG

JD Sports has completed its 500 million euro acquisition of Iberian Sports Retail Group (ISRG).

The British sportswear retailer announced Wednesday it has become the 100 percent owner of the group after buying the remaining 49.98 percent stake in the business it did not already own earlier this week.

ISRG operates over 460 stores across Europe, including JD in Iberia, Springer in Spain, Sport Zone in Portugal, and Aktiesport and Perry Sport in the Netherlands.

In addition, the group has a 98 percent holding in the Deporvillage online business, as well as a 50.1 percent holding in the Bodytone fitness equipment business.

JD Sports CEO Régis Schultz previously described ISRG as “a highly successful business and one of the leading players in sports retail in Iberia”.

“By bringing the two businesses closer together, there is significant potential for accelerating growth,” he said.