JD Sports launches 100 million pound share buyback programme

JD Sports Fashion Plc, on Thursday, announced that it will launch a share buyback programme of up to 100 million pounds. The programme begins immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of the financial year on January 31, 2026.

The maximum number of shares that may be acquired, as authorised at the company's 2025 AGM, is 515,475,677, of which 483,685,440 remain available.

Shares purchased under the programme will be cancelled or held in treasury, with the purpose of reducing its share capital.

The company said any purchases will be executed in accordance with UK regulatory requirements, and details of transactions will be disclosed no later than 7:30 a.m. on the business day following the purchase.

On Wednesday, JD Sports closed trading, 0.74 percent lesser at 87.94 pence on the London Stock Exchange.(DPA)