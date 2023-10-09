JD Sports new CFO assumes position

The new chief financial officer for JD Sports, Dominic Platt, has assumed his position, succeeding Neil Greenhalgh, who announced his intention to resign in October 2022.

Platt’s appointment was first announced back in May of this year, however his exact date of entry into the company had not yet been disclosed.

Also becoming a member of the board, he joins JD from financial consultancy BGL Group, where he worked after serving in a series of senior financial roles at Darty Plc in years prior.

At the time of the announcement, Régis Schulz, CEO of JD, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dominic to JD. He brings strong international and public company expertise and a wealth of experience in consumer-focused businesses.

“Having worked closely with Dominic before, I am certain his financial expertise, deep knowledge of governance and strategic counsel will be crucial in helping to drive forward the next chapter in the global growth story of JD.”