JD Worldwide opens fulfilment warehouse in Paris

JD Worldwide, the import and export shopping platform under JD.com, has launched its first self-operated direct procurement warehouse in Paris, France, housing fashion merchandise to streamline cross-border e-commerce for European brands into China.

Located in the suburbs of Paris in Val-d'Oise, the facility houses apparel, beauty products, jewellery, and luxury items from brands in France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain, among other European countries. Currently, the facility holds a curated selection from more than 100 brands.

Louis Zhang, general manager of luxury and fashion at JD Worldwide, said in a statement: "Our strategy focuses on expanding our supply chain to the very locations where brands are based. This approach not only meaningfully reduces fulfilment costs for local sellers but also provides faster delivery, competitive pricing, and reliable service for our customers.

“This innovative approach is designed to unlock new possibilities for more SMEs and specialty brands from Europe, providing them with an entry point into China's vibrant and dynamic fashion market."

To complement the initiative on the consumer front, JD Worldwide is also introducing a dedicated online store linked directly to the Paris warehouse. This it states will leverage efficient local inventory management and ensure that the latest fashion arrivals and promotions are readily accessible to “swiftly” ship orders placed on the JD app in China for delivery.