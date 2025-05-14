Jennyfer: several takeover bids have been submitted

Placed in compulsory liquidation on April 30, French brand Jennyfer may have a future. According to the France Info website, 13 takeover bids were submitted to the commercial court.

Of the 13 takeover bids submitted on May 13 to the commercial court, France Info indicates that only two are considered serious by the employees' lawyer. According to him, the best bid would save 339 of the 999 jobs.

The liquidation of the French brand could impact 1,000 jobs, while 200 stores are expected to close in France and several outlets in Belgium.

If no offer is accepted by the commercial court on May 28, the brand will close.

As FashionUnited reported in early May, according to the CGT, the government and the brand's management bear a heavy responsibility for the social drama unfolding for Jennyfer's employees.

“The Fédération CGT Commerce et Services denounces the concealment of the procedure from the employee representative bodies and demands financial transparency, as well as legislative and regulatory supervision, so that employers can no longer liquidate companies through financial arrangements, as Camaïeu, Alinéa, Habitat and other companies in similar situations have experienced,” the CGT said in a statement.