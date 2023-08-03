Jeremy Scott to host Supima Design Competition at NYFW

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott will host the 16th annual Supima Design Competition, which showcases emerging talents from leading fashion schools across the US, during New York Fashion Week.

The competition will take place on September 7 and will see Scott hosting the catwalk show featuring eight finalists competing for the 10,000 US dollar prize.

Scott, creative director of his namesake label and former creative director of Moschino, said in a statement: “I’ve been happy to be a small part of helping bring new talents to the larger public’s awareness on the past two seasons of Amazon Original’s ‘Making the Cut.’ So, it was a great honour to be asked to host the Supima Design Competition’s Sweet 16th! How could I say no? I look forward to seeing all the finalists’ work.”

This year’s finalists include Sahara Clemons, Rhode Island School of Design; Mariana Espinosa, School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Hee Jin Hwang, Fashion Institute of Technology; Amber Kuia, Academy of Art University; Carla Pierini, Drexel University; Wendy Weng, Kent State University; Tianze Wu, Parsons School of Design, The New School; and Alexander Ziemba, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Each of the finalists has received mentorship from eveningwear designer Bibhu Mohapatra and has been tasked with creating a womenswear capsule collection using 100 percent American-grown Supima cotton.

Buxton Midyette, vice president of marketing and promotions at Supima, added: “Jeremy Scott is the personification of the Supima Design Competition. He has dedicated his career to supporting emerging designers and brings that sense of mentorship to the SDC. He’s a true inspiration.”