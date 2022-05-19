Jessica Simpson secures 67.5 million dollar loan for fashion brand

Jessica Simpson has secured a 67.5 million dollar term loan from Second Avenue Capital Partners, the lending arm of SB360 Capital Partners, for her clothing brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

The financing will go towards retiring an existing credit facility and further providing additional liquidity to fund new growth and expand the brand’s portfolio.

Simpson, who launched her label in 2005, acquired 100 percent of the brand, together with her mother, Tina, in 2021 following the acquisition of Camuto Group, the label’s previous stakeholder, by Designer Brands Group and Authentic Brands Group.

After taking full ownership, Simpson worked on plans to develop the existing business and expand into new categories, signing five new licensees with further new endeavours, in the likes of skincare and furniture, set to come.

“When we were first introduced to Jessica, Tina and the team, we knew right away it was a perfect fit,” said president of SB360, Aaron Miller, in a release. “It's impressive to see what the team has accomplished since their recent re-acquisition and we are excited to provide this financing to further fuel growth.”

Miller continued: “Jessica and Tina have spent years building a tremendously successful lifestyle brand by offering customers a quality product at an affordable price point, product that's relatable to all kinds of women. This creative financing solution is exactly what we set out to do when Second Avenue Capital Partners was founded; use our merchant perspective to satisfy the unique capital needs of retail and consumer companies."