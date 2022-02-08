Jewellery retailer The Alkemistry enjoys 'bumper' 2021

London-based jewellery retailer The Alkemistry says it had a “bumper” 2021 as shoppers returned to physical stores.

The company said it saw year-over-year revenue growth of over 70 percent as it reshaped its strategy and increased the focus on its own-brand offering.

“The pandemic made us take a step back and really look at what was and wasn’t working within the business; where to spend our time and efforts and where to push ahead,” said founder and creative director Kirstie Gibbs in a release.

“We highlighted the demand for our own brand and decided to bring manufacturing in-house,” he said.

During the period, the retailer hired a team of female apprentices, expanded its range to over 250 SKU’s, and grew our its brand to over 20 percent of the business.

The brand also bolstered its international distribution through partnering with the luxury Middle Eastern website, Ounass.

Managing director Jenna McGee said: “The luxury industry appears to have bounced back strongly following the pandemic, even if international travel, a previously key contributor to our business, had not fully resumed.

“We doubled our efforts to reach consumers locally and through digital channels and it seems to have paid off.”