Jigsaw owner reveals rising profits ahead of expansion plans

Mountain Berg, the parent company of Jigsaw, has reported rising sales and profits at the womenswear retailer, largely bolstered by the reviving demand for party dresses.

The firm said that sales had risen to 56.8 million pounds in the year to the end of January, up from the 47.7 million pounds outlined in the year prior following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

As such, profits also jumped to 1.9 millions, a 700,000 pound increase on the previous year, according to This is Money, which initially reported the news.

It reflects a positive turnaround at the company which had taken a hit from the impact of the pandemic and the resulting store closures and decline in party-related sales.

Prior to this, however, Jigsaw was said to have already been struggling against the backdrop of heating up competition in the women’s mid-market fashion sector.

Now, it appears that this is taking a turn. This is Money noted that the company has pushed ahead with a stronger online offering, the creation of partnerships with retail giants such as Next and a plan to open a series of new stores across the country.