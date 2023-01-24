Jigsaw to introduce repair service in expansion of sustainable fashion model

British retailer Jigsaw is set to expand on its sustainable fashion model ‘Jigsaw Forever’ with the introduction of new features that aim to encourage better practices in consumption.

Initially established in July 2022, the initiative comes as part of a partnership with fashion rental platform My Wardrobe HQ, through which Jigsaw already operates rental, subscription and resale services.

A new part of the initiative is the ‘Repair Rewear’ service, which is set to launch later this month.

The in-house service will be free-of-charge one year on from a purchase, and from then on will require a fee.

Simultaneously, a pop-up, running from January 19 until stock lasts and is located within the brand’s Kensington High Street store, houses a curated edit of pre-loved and archival Jigsaw garments.

Jigsaw Forever services are available via a dedicated website, as well as My Wardrobe HQ’s site, where customers can access rental and resale offers.

In a release, Beth Butterwick, CEO of Jigsaw, said: “With the secondary market growing 11 times faster than the primary, sustainability is undoubtedly going to transform the fashion industry over the next 10 years.

“Our research tells us our customers value the beauty of our products, often keeping them in their wardrobes for years.

“Our partnership with MWHQ not only allows existing customers and new to enjoy standout pieces via rental and subscription, but as excitingly, discover unique pre-loved Jigsaw unicorn pieces.

“With style longevity enduring over disposable fashion, these options open us up to a much broader audience of age groups to fall in love with 50 years of Jigsaw ethos.”