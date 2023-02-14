Jil Sander, Marni and Maison Margiela drive OTB's turnover

Italian luxury group OTB said its luxury portfolio of brands, which includes Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Viktor and Rolf, were key growth drivers in achieving revenue of 1.74 billion euros in 2022. Sales of luxury increased 32 percent, according to OTB's latest filings.

Marni sales increased 29 percent compared to 2021, having undergone a successful repositioning under creative director Francesco Risso. Continuous growth was also reported at Maison Margiela, with turnover increasing 24 percent versus 2021. The evolution of the brand in the last few years under creative director John Galliano was given an additional boost with the opening of Maison Margiela new headquarters in Paris’ iconic XVI arrondissement.

Jil Sander saw a growth of 61 percent, after OTB acquired the luxury house in the first quarter of 2021. The group said its results demonstrate that the synergies set up with OTB were decisive for the expansion and consolidation of the brand, which continues to stand out for its strong focus on design, craftsmanship and product quality.

Glenn Martens, creative director at Diesel, also delivered strong design momentum, with significant investments in products, communication and a new store concept.

2022 was year of robust retail expansion for the group, with the strongest performance reported in North America and Asia-Pacific regions, where Japan continues to represent OTB’s core market.

Group Ebitda was 314 million euro, up 22 percent from the 2021 operating figure and up 65 percent versus 2019.