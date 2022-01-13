Jim Beeman joins as VP, U.S. sales, Columbia brand

Columbia Sportswear Company has named Jim Beeman as vice president, U.S. sales for the Columbia brand.

In this role, the company said in a release, Beeman will report to Tim Sheerin, senior vice president, global wholesale, Columbia brand. The company added that U.S. wholesale is a core business for the Columbia brand, and Beeman brings a wealth of leadership experience in that area.

“Jim has led multiple teams at Nike and driven significant growth in support of large integrated wholesale partnerships, driven category brand marketing and retail brand marketing, as well as territory-based teams across wholesale, digital and direct,” said Sheerin.

“We could not be happier to have a leader of Jim’s caliber join Columbia Sportswear,” added Joe Boyle, president, Columbia Brand.