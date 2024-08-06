Job losses anticipated at Ted Baker Design Group

Another blow seems to be on the horizon for the already struggling Ted Baker. This time, it appears that its global design and innovation hub, the Ted Baker Design Group (TDG), is to face the brunt of job cuts that could impact around 30 roles.

The design subsidiary of Ted Baker was established by PDS Limited last year as part of a long-term strategic partnership between the infrastructure company and the brand’s IP owner Authentic Brands Group.

PDS was granted the task of overseeing the design and merchandising functions of Ted Baker, becoming one of the core licensee and operating partners for the British fashion brand.

Now, however, the company is believed to be facing job cuts that could impact around a third of its team as a response to reduced workload on product design and sourcing, according to Drapers.

The media outlet said that the job losses are understood to be located at Ted Baker’s London headquarters and are not related to an administration process that has been ongoing at the company since March 2024.

The news comes on the back of reports that Ted Baker is planning to close all of its UK stores within three weeks, with it believed that staff had already been alerted to the decision.

This contrasted the more recent news that Authentic had appointed United Legwear & Apparel Co., BCI Brands and Peerless Clothing to take on the licensing of Ted Baker in the US and Canada.