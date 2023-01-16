Joe Browns invests in warehouse upgrade

Fashion and homeware retailer Joe Browns is investing 2 million pounds in a warehouse update at its existing warehouse in Holbeck, Leeds.

The upgrade is being designed to support its growth ambitions and increase pick face efficiency with the installation of a 110-metre conveyor system and racking.

This installation will allow deliveries into the depot to be picked directly on arrival, doubling handling replenishment capacity, and reducing delivery times to customers and third-party partners who have a direct despatch agreement with the retailer.

At the same time, enhanced tracking technology included within the project cost will also further improve Joe Browns scan and pick efficiencies.

The work is set to start on the warehouse upgrade in three weeks and will be functional by Q3.

Darren Abbott, finance director at Joe Browns, said in a statement: “As well as remarkable stand-out product, with a Joe Browns point of difference, a customer-centric approach is central to our growth ambitions both directly and through third-party partners.

“Getting product there in the most effective and efficient way is key to this. We’ve already outgrown our earlier warehouse extension and this investment will ensure an even more efficient scan and pick capacity as we continue to grow.”

Its existing warehouse forms part of its head office building in Holbeck, Leeds, and was previously extended in November 2020 for 1.5 million pounds. It is hoped that the new upgrade will help the brand future-proof the logistics element of its business.