Joe Browns receives Investors in People Award

Fashion retailer Joe Browns has announced it is the recipient of The Investors in People Standard, recognising the brand for its leadership, commitment to values, people empowerment and performance.

The award boosts the brand’s sustained growth ambition through the recognition of the role people play in the business. The ‘People’ value comes as one of the brand’s three pillars, also including ‘Product’ and ‘Places’, each developed as a foundation of the company’s ongoing growth ambition.

The announcement follows that of Joe Browns’ newly revealed strategy to deliver annual sales of 100 million pounds by 2026, representing a 138 percent increase in current turnover. The retailer recently announced that it started the autumn/winter 2021 season with cumulative growth up 68 percent year-on-year, which it said proved the strategy was beginning to deliver.

“Our people, more so now than ever, are central to the success of Joe Browns and, although this is something that we have known for a long time, it’s great to receive an external pat on the back with The Investors in People Standard,” commented Simon Brown, founder of the retailer, in a release.

He continued: “To say that the last year has been challenging is an understatement due to external pressures. Throughout the pandemic, the people of Joe Browns have gone above and beyond to ensure we continue to deliver a great product at great prices, and it’s important that I take the opportunity to say a huge thank you.”