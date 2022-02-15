Joe Browns reports strong Christmas, AW21 sales

British retailer Joe Browns saw strong sales during the important Christmas trading period, with direct sales up 24 percent year-on-year in the two weeks to December 25.

The company also saw sales of menswear for the autumn/winter season increase by 28 percent while sales of womenswear grew 22 percent, according to a trading update seen by Retail Gazette.

The retailer’s homeware shot up by 80 percent in the period.

Founder and chief executive Simon Brown hailed a “cracker” of a Christmas and AW21 season.

He said third-party sales were also strong as the retailer unveiled an evolved ‘look and feel’ during the period.

In November, Joe Browns announced an aim to increase annual turnover by 138 percent to 100 million pounds by 2026.

Brown said: “We’ve created stand-out confident product across home, menswear and womenswear and coupled that with a renewed focus on communicating our offer tailored to how customers want us to connect with them - be it online, through the catalogue, emails, social channels or through third-party retailers.”