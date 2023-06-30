John Lewis becomes first UK retailer to achieve SBTi validated net-zero targets

John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has announced that it has had its net-zero science-based targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), making it the first UK retailer to have achieved such a feat.

The organisation has validated John Lewis’ target to become net-zero across its own operations by 2035, and its wider supply chain by 2050.

The achievement also makes the retailer the first in the world to have validated SBTi targets focused on greenhouse gas emissions originating from “forests, land and agriculture”, which make up part of its total emissions footprint alongside energy and product creation.

In a release, JLP’s director of sustainability, Marija Rompani, said: “Reaching net-zero by 2050 means transforming our business in every way, from how we design our goods to last, how we and our suppliers power our farms, factories and stores, and how we make it easier for our customers to make more sustainable choices.

“To be the first retailer globally to set forest, land and agriculture science-based targets gives us great pride. It will be the bedrock of our plans to protect and restore nature and tackle the climate crisis over the years to come.”