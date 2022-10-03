John Lewis links with Hurr for womenswear rental service

John Lewis has launched a womenswear rental service as consumer demand for circular fashion continues to grow.

The company has linked with rental fashion platform Hurr for the new service.

The platform will carry a mix of emerging brands and John Lewis customer favourites including Whistles, Somerset by Alice Temperley, and the upcoming Erica Davies x John Lewis collection.

Shoppers can rent items for 4, 8, 10 or 20 days.

It comes after John Lewis launched a kidswear rental service back in May.

The retailer said it wants to “encourage a more sustainable way of shopping that doesn’t cost the Earth”, citing a report by the UK’s environmental audit committee that says Brits buy more clothes per person than any other country in Europe.

“Our new rental platform introduces new and exciting designers to our customers, encouraging them to support a more sustainable way to shop,” John Lewis commercial director Kathleen Mitchell said in a release.

“Shopping more sustainably shouldn’t have to cost the earth, that’s why supporting innovative partnerships can truly make a difference and help change consumer behaviours,” she said.

It comes as demand for circular fashion alternatives such as rental continues to grow.

Other big-name British retailers to have launched rental services include Marks & Spencer, Selfridges, Fenwick, and Jigsaw.