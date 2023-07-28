John Lewis names new head of customer planning & channels

Andreas Nicolaides will join John Lewis in October as head of customer planning & channels.

The company said in a release that Nicolaides’ mandate will include modernising and optimising John Lewis’s marketing across stores and online in a way which deepens relationships with its customers. The role will also optimise the use of marketing assets to deliver commercial value for the business.

Commenting on the new appointment, Charlotte Lock, John Lewis Partnership’s customer director, said: “Andreas brings a wealth of experience as a data driven media and marketing specialist across a very wide portfolio of successful brands. John Lewis already has huge loyalty from our customers and we are delighted that Andreas will be driving forward our marketing planning to deepen this relationship even further.”

The company added that Nicolaides brings a wealth of experience across a range of high profile brands. Most recently he was general manager for N Brown, a UK clothing and footwear digital retailer, with a developing homeware range. Within this role he led a team of marketing, digital and commercial professionals and had total responsibility for trading and commercial performance.

He began his career in Moneysupermarket where he spent five years looking after SEO and paid search across all channels. His extensive agency experience, including at Carat, has involved driving performance marketing for a wide range of household names including Boohoo, Halfords Thomas Cook, and the Fragrance Shop.