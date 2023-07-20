John Lewis pilots virtual try-on for rental offering

British department store John Lewis has introduced a virtual try-on feature for its fashion rental offering as it looks to elevate consumer shopping experiences.

The technology, operated by Zyler, will allow shoppers to visualise an outfit prior to their purchase via an immersive setting on the John Lewis Rental platform.

The trial can be viewed for over 750 different garments, for which shoppers can provide their own headshot and input personal details such as height and bra size before “trying on” the products.

An image is then generated allowing the user to view the selected item of clothing on their “body” to check length, fit and general taste.

By implementing such a feature, John Lewis and Zyler hope to help customers make more informed choices and “confidently select their rental items”, through what the duo dubbed a “customer-centric solution”.

In a release, Zyler added that with its own expertise “John Lewis Rental is set to provide a seamless and engaging rental experience, where customers can explore different styles and make confident decisions from the comfort of their own homes”.

John Lewis first introduced its rental offering back in October 2022 alongside rental platform Hurr.

The additional technology further bolsters the platform, providing customers with a much needed sense of comfort when opting for rental clothing.