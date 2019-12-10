John Lewis posts 12.5 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

Total sales for the week to December 7, 2019, at John Lewis were up 14.8 percent on the same week last year as the company reported strong end to the Black Friday event. Fashion sales, the company said in a statement, were up 12.5 percent, with womenswear sales up 5.2 percent and women’s accessories sales up 10.5 percent as customers shop for the party season.

Total sales for the full 11 day Black Friday promotion event were up 10.2 percent on last year’s event, with Cyber Sunday and Monday sales up 10.9 percent compared to the equivalent trading days last year on November 25 and 26, 2018.

Menswear sales for the week under review were up 11.6 percent, with men’s shoes up 18.7 percent. Beauty, wellbeing & leisure was up 17.9 percent as the company price matched a number of competitor promotions.

Home sales for the period were down 2.3 percent but furniture & flooring sales were up 6.9 percent, along with sales of cookware, up 43 percent due to Black Friday promotions. Home storage products were also up 8 percent as customers prepare their homes for Christmas. Electrical and home technology sales rose 34.8 percent, communications technology sales increased 36.4 percent and sales of large electrical were up 18 percent.