John Lewis posts 4.9 percent increase in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis, the company said in a statement, were up 0.7 percent for the week ending January 12, 2019, on last year driven by customers continuing to shop clearance offers and beginning to shop Spring/Summer ranges. Fashion sales during the week were up 4.9 percent.

The company added that womenswear accessories had a particularly strong week with sales up 19.2 percent, while childrenswear, nursery and haberdashery also performed well with sales up 7.3 percent.

Overall home sales were down 0.5 percent and sales of gifts, cook and dine rose 8.2 percent on last year driven by Clearance and Special Buy products. Furniture and flooring sales were up 2.5 percent, and communication technology sales rose 7.1 percent, while electrical and home technology sales declined 1.2 percent.

