John Lewis posts another week of decline in fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to September 28, 2019, increased 4.8 percent on the same week last year due to positive customer response to the start of the 20 percent off promotional Home event, which continues until October 6, 2019. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were however down 4.2 percent.

On the other hand, sales of women’s accessories were up 0.3 percent and John Lewis witnessed its biggest week for sales of umbrellas in four years due to last week’s wet weather.

Home sales were up 16.8 percent with strong performances in a number of categories including furniture, up 24 percent, and furniture accessories, up 23 percent; cookshop, up 18 percent; lighting, up 29 percent; and gifts and candles, up 14.3 percent. Electrical and home technology sales, the company added, rose 4.5 percent driven by a combination of Apple product sales and strong sales of televisions.

Picture:John Lewis Partnership media centre