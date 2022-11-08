John Lewis reintroduces user-generated content to website with new partner

John Lewis has updated its e-commerce website through the use of user-generated content (UGC), a feature developed through a collaboration with StoryStream.

UGC galleries powered by the commerce tech firm are now present among thousands of John Lewis product display pages throughout its website, allowing users to see and interact with shoppable UGC.

According to StoryStream, John Lewis had previously been familiar with the benefits of UGC, with it already utilising visual social proof to bolster and convert site visits.

The company said the retailer was looking to innovate the strategy further and appointed StoryStream as its ideal partner.

In a release, CEO of the tech company, Alex Vaidya, said: “We are delighted to be working with one of the UK’s most highly regarded and innovative retailers.

“Adding crucial social proof moments to product display pages through UGC is a fantastic first step in our partnership, and we’re so excited to scale StoryStream’s impact across more of John Lewis’ marketing ecosystem as we build the partnership – both through traditional e-commerce channels and elsewhere including in-store.”

As stated in a report published by the IMRG, StoryStream outlined that two-thirds of online shoppers have been directly influenced by UGC, with 73 percent of the report’s respondents stating that brands that share UGC are more trustworthy than those that don’t.