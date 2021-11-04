John Lewis releases Christmas advert

John Lewis has launched its 2021 Christmas advertising campaign.

The advert, titled Unexpected Guest, premiered at 6:30 am, November 4, UK time on the John Lewis website and its social media sites. The advert will begin airing at 8:15 pm on ITV, during The Pride of Britain Awards.

The story depicts the friendship between a young boy named Nathan and a space traveller, Skye, who has landed in the woods near his home. Nathan introduces Skye to his family’s holiday traditions, including decorating a tree with fairy lights, eating festive foods and the giving of gifts.

The soundtrack, performed by singer Lola Young, is called Together in Electric Dreams. The song was originally released by Phillip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984.

“There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones. After the last eighteen months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future,” said Claire Pointon, director of customer. “We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends.”

Part of the campaign includes two Snapchat lenses that are now available, and a display of Skye’s ship in ten of the John Lewis Christmas Emporiums. An interactive gif will also be accessible, to be shared on social media.

Nathan’s Christmas jumper is also obtainable on the John Lewis website for men, women and children. 10 percent of the proceeds from the jumper will be donated to the John Lewis Give A Little Love charities, FareShare and Home-Start UK.

My John Lewis Members will have the chance to interact with the advert through a virtual experience on the app and website, titled Unexpected Guest: The Experience. Users can explore Nathan’s world through his eyes, discovering various characters and prizes. John Lewis will drop new content within the game on a weekly basis, including behind the scene footage.