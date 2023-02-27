John Lewis's executive director Pippa Wicks exits

In a surprise exit announcement, John Lewis is parting ways with executive director Pippa Wicks with immediate effect.

After nearly three years in the role, Ms Wicks’ resignation comes at a time when the results of the company’s transformation, of which she was an instrumental player, are being recognised.

John Lewis Partnership chair, Sharon White said: “I am very grateful for Pippa’s contribution to John Lewis. She has been instrumental in reinvigorating the brand, launching our successful Anyday entry range, refreshing the John Lewis own brand range and repositioning John Lewis ‘for all life’s moments’.

“Under Pippa’s stewardship, John Lewis has reported record sales and was recently recognised as the UK’s best retail brand for customer service.” Wicks said: “I am proud of the considerable transformational progress the highly talented John Lewis team has made over the past few years, especially given the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“It has been a real privilege and honour to work for the partnership and help transform John Lewis, which is one of the most respected brands in the country.”

Ms Wicks will be replaced by John Lewis’ retail director, Naomi Simcock, on an interim basis.