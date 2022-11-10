John Lewis unveils 2022 Christmas advert highlighting foster care

John Lewis has launched its most recent Christmas advert for 2022, in which it has centred its storyline around spotlighting the importance of foster care.

The department store has become known for its highly anticipated, often emotional television adverts, which tend to stick to heart-wrenching themes and charitable causes.

This year, John Lewis’ advert, entitled ‘The Beginner’, comes as part of the retailer’s recently launched ‘Building Happier Futures’ programme, dedicated to aiding young people with experience in the care system in various aspects of their lives.

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022. Image: John Lewis Partnership

In a release, John Lewis said its choice of subject matter hopes to generate conversation and action around an “often overlooked issue”.

The film was created by Adam&eveDDB, with further input from partnered charities Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland.

The story follows a man struggling to learn how to skateboard, leaving viewers to question his motives until the final scene, when a social worker brings a foster child to his door with a skateboard in her arms.

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022. Image: John Lewis Partnership

Viewers can then determine that the man is looking to find common ground as a way to connect with his new foster child.

John Lewis further stated that through its linked programme it will be supporting children in care and young people leaving care throughout the Christmas period with donations of decorations, food and gifts.

Children in care and their caregivers will also be invited to the store’s Santa’s Grotto experience, while customers will be invited to donate to partner charities through an in-store ‘Giving Tree’ initiative.