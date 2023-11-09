John Lewis unveils anticipated Christmas campaign

British department store retailer John Lewis has unveiled its annual Christmas campaign, the first to be produced under the group’s newest creative partner Saatchi and Saatchi.

Dubbed ‘Snapper, the perfect tree’, the video campaign centres around a boy that nurtures a plant from seed with the belief that he is cultivating a “perfect Christmas tree”.

The plant ultimately takes on a life of its own yet eventually becomes too big for the family home, leading it to be cast out into the cold.

John Lewis 2023 Christmas campaign. Credits: John Lewis.

However, in typical John Lewis fashion, a sentimental moment follows, when the family embraces the tree back into their life as they begin to celebrate its unconventional ways.

John Lewis 2023 Christmas campaign. Credits: John Lewis.

The world of Snapper is only set to grow from here. Next to the release of the ad’s soundtrack as a charity single, the proceeds of which will go towards John Lewis’ Building Happier Futures charities, the adventures of the tree character will also continue into product films showcasing “must-have” gifts of the season.

In a release, Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, said: “We are a nation that loves the traditions of Christmas - from classic traditions like pantos and putting up the tree to evolving new ones like crafting our own presents and Zoom get-togethers. Many of us have our own unique festive traditions and that makes them even more special.

“The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions”