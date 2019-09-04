John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop by 5.8 percent

John Lewis said in a statement that total sales for the week ending August 31, 2019 were down 7.2 percent, on the same week last year as warm weather over the bank holiday weekend impacted trade. Fashion sales were also down 5.8 percent.

The company added that schoolwear sales, however picked up towards the end of the week as parents prepared for the start of a new school term. Home sales were down 14 percent but the warm temperatures saw sales of BBQs up 40 percent and outdoor furniture up 20 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 2.8 percent but sales of large electricals rose 8.6 percent, driven by cooking which saw sales up 29 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website