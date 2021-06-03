Joor continues expansion in Asia with new Shanghai office

Digital wholesale platform, Joor has opened a new office in Shanghai, China, as part of its continued expansion in Asia.

The new Shanghai office represents the company’s third office in Asia-Pacific, joining Melbourne and Tokyo and makes Joor the first platform of its kind to establish a business presence in Greater China.

Joor’s Shanghai office will be used to provide a “high level of customer service” to its growing client base in the region, added the company, and comes at a time when Joor has seen a “significant increase” in wholesale transactions being placed on its platform from the APAC region.

Currently, in 2021, Joor’s wholesale volume ordered by APAC-based retailers has increased by 139 percent year-on-year and wholesale volume for APAC-based brands grew by 419 percent year-on-year.

Kristin Savilia, chief executive of Joor, said in a statement: “As the leading global player in our space, we realise the importance of a strong presence in Asia-Pacific, notably in Greater China.

“The establishment of Joor Shanghai will allow us to provide frictionless wholesale management to the range of fine brands and retailers across the country. It builds on our existing leadership position in North America and Europe, and we expect continued expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Joor is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Melbourne and Tokyo. The wholesale management platform processes more than 1.5 billion US dollars in whole transactions every month. There are more than 12,500 brands and over 325,000 curated fashion retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day.