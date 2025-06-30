Joor introduces 'Ready-to-Ship Style' for in-season buying and tariff mitigation

In a strategic move to align with the rapid demands of contemporary retail, fashion tech innovator Joor has unveiled "Ready-To-Ship Style," a new digital trade show. Launched today on Joor’s virtual marketplace, Passport, this event aims to connect retailers with immediate inventory from 145 premium brands, including Blumarine, Farm Rio, and C.P. Company.

This initiative directly addresses the evolving retail landscape, characterized by shorter lead times and more agile buying patterns. Joor's proprietary data highlights a significant shift: the average time from wholesale order to shipment has dramatically decreased from 253 days in 2019 to just 86 days in 2024, underscoring a fundamental change in how buyers plan their assortments. The company seeks to alleviate industry pressures related to agility, inventory risk, and anticipated global tariffs.

Amanda McCormick Bacal, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Joor, stated in a press release, “In today’s retail environment, brands are seeking efficient ways to offload existing inventory while retailers need the flexibility to make data-driven buying decisions closer to delivery windows. Our Ready-To-Ship Style event delivers on both fronts.”

Another significant driver behind this launch is the increasing importance of "evergreen" products—classic, seasonless styles consistently in demand. These items constituted 47 percent of Joor's gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, a notable rise from 37 percent in 2019, indicating a clear trend towards reliability and commercial consistency.

Furthermore, the platform is proactively responding to expected price increases stemming from new global trade tariffs. A recent Joor survey revealed that 85 percent of brands anticipate raising prices soon, prompting buyers to secure inventory before costs escalate.

Eight week digital event

The eight-week digital event, hosted on Joor Passport—the company's virtual venue for digital showrooms and fashion week experiences—offers buyers a curated selection of bestsellers, carryover styles, and new in-stock merchandise. The event concludes on August 18, 2025. Since its inception, Joor Passport has facilitated over 100 events, attracting more than 475,000 retail visitors from 174 countries.

Founded in New York, Joor is recognized as the fashion industry’s premier B2B wholesale platform, processing nearly 20 billion dollars in annual transactions. Its extensive client base includes luxury powerhouses such as LVMH, Richemont, and Capri, alongside partnerships with prominent retailers like Harrods, Selfridges, and Dover Street Market.

With "Ready-To-Ship Style," JOOR solidifies its position not merely as a transactional platform but as a vital strategic tool for navigating the intricate intersection of fashion, logistics, and global economics.