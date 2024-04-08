Joor introduces sustainability-focused event for Earth Month

Wholesale marketplace Joor has introduced a new sustainability-dedicated event for related global brands in an attempt to raise the visibility of eco-friendly collections.

Launched to coincide with Earth Month and running until June 2, the ‘Sustainability In Focus’ digital event exhibits 136 labels that Joor said are invested and committed to “supporting sustainability through initiatives” including the use of sustainable materials and fair trade practices.

Among the brands featured in the online show are Ganni, Marine Serre, Nanushka, Pangaia, Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood.

In a release, Amanda McCormick Bacal, SVP of marketing, said: “Joor has an incredible breadth of global fashion brands within its ecosystem who are challenging themselves to address the ever-increasing need for better industry practices.

“As we understand the critical importance of supporting sustainability efforts industry wide, we’re proud to highlight these designers—providing additional visibility and connecting them with the world’s best retailers through our vast network of global fashion buyers.”

It builds on the growing number of fashion events supported by the digital destination Joor Passport, which has hosted over 90 occasions so far through which nearly 9,000 brands have participated.