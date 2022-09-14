Joor launches B2B checkout solution

Wholesale platform Joor has announced the launch of its global checkout solution, Joor Pay.

The service allows brands using its platform to accept multiple forms of payment across 135 currencies and promises to supply payouts “within days” of a transaction, including for foreign settlements.

Retailers utilising the solution will be able to pay with their preferred method or pay later with 60-day net terms.

The platform said it had developed the option in order to “ease and accelerate cash flow for fashion brands and retailers”, with a particular emphasis on SMBs that are currently struggling with international growth due to payment complexities.

The service will be available to Joor’s 13,700 plus network of brands and 394,000 retailers.

“Recognizing the pain points our clients face with the traditional offline invoicing and payments process, we developed a comprehensive solution to address their needs and support their growth,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of Joor, in its release.

Savilia continued: “Joor Pay empowers brands and retailers to build a future for their businesses without bearing the pain of accepting global payments. We are proud to round out the Joor ecosystem with this industry-leading payment solution.”