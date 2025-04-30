Joor survey: Fashion industry braces for tariff impact with price increases

The global fashion industry is confronting a significant upheaval as newly imposed U.S. trade tariffs. As a consequence, brands and retailers anticipate average price increases of 20 percent, according to an exclusive survey by Joor, a leading wholesale management platform.​

Conducted between April 10 and 20, 2025, the Joor Tariff Survey gathered insights from over 400 fashion brands and retailers worldwide.

The findings reveal that 85 percent of brands plan to raise product prices to offset tariff costs, with 96 percent of U.S. retailers and 82 percent of non-U.S. retailers indicating similar intentions. Notably, 54 percent of U.S. brands do not intend to alter their supply chains to increase domestic production, while 76 percent of non-U.S. brands are shifting their strategies to prioritise partnerships outside the U.S.​

Amanda McCormick Bacal, SVP of Marketing at Joor, commented: “Concern over recently announced tariffs is causing significant flux within the global fashion industry. Brands preparing for market report plans to increase prices, source from alternate countries, and produce tighter collections. Retailers are similarly adjusting their buying strategy and looking to nurture new brand partnerships to help mitigate the impact of tariffs.”

Joor's transaction data underscores the industry's reliance on the U.S. market, with non-U.S. brands generating an average of 20 percent of their sales from American retailers. Almost 21 percent of these brands derive over half of their sales from the U.S. fashion wholesale channel, highlighting their vulnerability to the new tariffs.​

Retailers are also adjusting their investment strategies. While 45 percent of U.S. retailers plan to maintain their investment in domestic brands, 49 percent intend to increase it. Prior to the tariff announcement, 47 percent of retailers were increasing investments in international brands, a figure that has now plummeted to 20 percent.​

To navigate the challenging landscape, Joor has released a white paper titled "How To Tackle Tariffs & Thrive This Coming Market Season," offering actionable insights for brands and retailers. The guide emphasises strategies such as adjusting distribution channels, highlighting available inventory, and re-examining payment terms to mitigate tariff impacts.