Joor to host 14 international fashion events

Wholesale management site Joor has announced it will be the exclusive digital host of 14 international fashion events through the Joor Passport platform.

The program powers digital showrooms, events and trade shows, with Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) being the first event on its roster this year, taking place on August 9. In addition, it will host another 14 international fashion events, including London Fashion Week, Jetro Project Japan, Taiwan Fashion Week, Fashion Week Istanbul and the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade.

Joor will also be involved in on-site digital orders alongside its digital hosting. The optimisation of these online events shows the continued importance of the growing digitalisation of the industry, despite the gradual return of physical shows. With the use of online platforms to host events, brands are able to gain access to a larger geographical audience and have the ability to extend their time frames.

“We are thrilled to see our industry recovering from the global pandemic, and look forward to the return of more in-person events,” said Joor CEO Kristin Savilla in a statement. “The announcement of these 14 global events, our biggest season to date, makes it clear that digital will continue to play a critical and growing role in the future of fashion commerce.”

Joor has been a host of 40 global events so far, pulling in an audience of 262,000 visitors from a total of 149 countries. Alongside its Joor Passport platform, Joor Marketplace events will continue to run year long, including campaigns by The Accessory Collective, Destination Italy and Joor Showcase.

In a move to bring to light the work of sustainable brands, Joor will also be collaborating with CIFF to provide 12 sustainable brands with special access to the Joor platform. The brands will be featured in the sustainability section of Joor Passport, with an additional space at the physical event in Copenhagen.