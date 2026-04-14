JOTT: commercial court approves Amoniss' bid, sets sights on relaunch

A commercial court has ruled in favour of Amoniss' proposal in the JOTT case.

After being placed into administration, the Marseille commercial court has selected the offer from the Amoniss group to take over JOTT (Just Over The Top), a French brand of lightweight down jackets positioned in the accessible premium segment.

The successful bid includes a sale price of approximately three million euros, a plan to retain a portion of the jobs (a minimum of approximately one hundred employees) and the takeover of part of the store network.

As a reminder, the Amoniss group is an investment company based in the Lille region, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. It is led by Salih Halassi and already owns the brands Chevignon, Lee Cooper and the retailer Pimkie (acquired in 2023 from the Mulliez family).

Amoniss received the majority of votes from the stakeholders in this case: the administrator; the court-appointed representative; the wage guarantee scheme (AGS); the bank; and others.

In addition to reviving a regional brand, the acquisition by this fund signals a collectively chosen model for the French fashion industry.

This is especially true since the 'MARS' takeover project, led by JOTT executives and supported by the Social and Economic Committees (CSE), the AGS and Cepac, was not selected by the court.

Takeover confirmed, a project to be built

The northern-based group aims to take over 77 points-of-sale (21 branches, 16 affiliates, 40 franchisees) and 'at least' one hundred employees out of the 240 currently employed in the stores and at the Marseille head office.

“This decision now opens a new, equally decisive phase: that of the industrial, strategic and regional project that will be carried forward in the coming months and years,” stated Jocelyn Meire, president of Mode in Sud, a key player in the fashion industry in the Sud region, in a press release.

“To Amoniss, I want to say that Mode in Sud will approach this new stage with an open mind, but also with high expectations. The success of this project will depend on its ability to establish a lasting presence in its home territory. It must also preserve the brand's identity and engage in dialogue with the key players in its natural environment.”

“We will be there to support, propose and structure — but also to ensure that the implicit commitments linked to this takeover are put into concrete action.”

Mode in Sud is available to the new owners to quickly open a demanding and constructive dialogue that meets the challenges at hand.