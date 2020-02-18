Juicy Couture aims for growth in the U.S. and Canada with new partnership

  • Home
by Dale Arden Chong
1 hour ago

Contemporary fashion label Juicy Couture is gearing up for growth in 2020 with the help of NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated, multichannel apparel company. Authentic Brands Group, Juicy Couture's parent organization, made the announcement of the new partnership on Feb. 18, sharing that NYC Alliance will be a marquee partner of the brand.

“Juicy Couture is one of the foundational brands at ABG. We are pleased to appoint NYC Alliance as a partner—we have no doubt they will deliver tremendous value to the brand,” said Jarrod Weber, the group president of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group. “This is only the beginning of a renewed emphasis around Juicy Couture including a robust marketing strategy.”

NYC Alliance will take over the responsibility of design, production, and distribution for the label’s branded sportswear products for women, which includes T-shirts, dresses, cardigans, and more like Juicy Couture’s iconic tracksuits. The distribution rights included in the agreement range from “department stores to specialty retailers as well as select multi-branded e-commerce throughout the United States and Canada.”

Products from Juicy Couture will be available in the U.S. and Canada at leading retailers and Juicy Couture’s e-commerce platform in the fall and winter season of 2020.

