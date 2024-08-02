Just Can't Do It: Nike's ongoing strategy struggles

Nike, the global sportswear behemoth, is grappling with the aftermath of a series of strategic decisions that have led to significant market value erosion. The company's recent financial results, which saw 25bn dollars wiped from its market capitalisation in a single day, underscore the gravity of its situation.

In a detailed analysis on his LinkedIn page, Massimo Giunco, a former Nike marketing executive with over two decades of experience at the company, outlines the challenges facing the sportswear giant. Giunco traces the roots of Nike's current predicament to 2020, when CEO John Donahue and President of Consumer, Product and Brand Heidi O'Neill initiated a radical transformation of the company.

This transformation, according to Giunco, was built on three pillars: dismantling category-based organisation, shifting to a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model, and overhauling marketing strategy with a focus on digital and data-driven approaches. While initially promising, these changes have exposed fundamental flaws in Nike's new operating model.

New sneaker brands are taking Nike’s market share

The dissolution of category-based teams has resulted in a loss of crucial expertise, impacting product innovation. The aggressive push towards DTC, particularly e-commerce, has strained relationships with wholesale partners and inadvertently ceded market share to competitors. This shift is palpable in the marketplace, with consumers increasingly gravitating towards brands like On Running, Hoka, New Balance, and Asics. A stroll through any summer music festival or a glance around a typical gym floor reveals that Nike's once-ubiquitous presence has noticeably waned, signaling a significant erosion of its market dominance.

Giunco also argues that Nike's once industry leading brand-building prowess has been supplanted by a relentless focus on digital marketing and sales activation, leading to an over-reliance on discounting and eroding both margins and brand equity. The financial consequences have been stark, with gross margins declining from 46 percent in FY22 to 43.5 percent in FY23.

Despite these challenges, Nike retains significant strengths, including strong brand recognition and robust profitability. However, Giunco suggests that rebuilding product leadership, marketplace influence, and brand magic will require substantial time and investment.

