Justin Bieber distances himself from Drew House and hints at new fashion brand Skylrk

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is distancing himself from his clothing brand, Drew House. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the singer announced that he no longer wants to be involved with the streetwear label he co-founded in 2018.

“Drew House does not represent me, my family, or my life,” the 30-year-old Bieber wrote. In the same Story, he called on his followers to stop buying products from the brand: “If you are a fan of me, Justin Bieber, as a person, then don't waste your money on Drew House.”

Drew House was launched in 2019 by Bieber and his former stylist Ryan Good. The brand quickly grew into a popular label within the streetwear scene, thanks in part to its recognizable yellow smiley-face logos. The collection consists of unisex hoodies, T-shirts, tracksuits, and slides.

Although Bieber gives no official reason for his public statements about Drew House, his ambitions in the clothing sector do not appear to be over. He recently shared images of new garments under the name Skylrk on Instagram, suggesting that he is working on a new fashion project. Few details are currently known about Skylrk.

What the future holds for Drew House without Bieber remains unclear for the time being.