Justin Grow rejoins Delta Apparel as chief administrative officer

Delta Apparel, Inc. has announced that Justin Grow has rejoined as executive vice president & chief administrative officer.

Grow will work closely with the company’s chief executive officer, Bob Humphreys, and board of directors on strategic and corporate development initiatives; oversee the company’s legal, compliance, human resources, and administrative functions; and assist with investor relations efforts.

Commenting on Grow’s appointment, Humphreys said in a statement: “Justin brings a wealth of versatility and subject matter expertise gained through years of experience with public and private companies competing across a variety of industries. He knows Delta Apparel’s business intimately from having spent the better part of a decade as our vice president of administration and general counsel and serving as a director for several of our portfolio companies.”

Before joining Delta Apparel in 2011, Grow served in leadership roles for ScanSource, Inc., a fortune 1000 technology distributor and 3V Sigma USA, Inc., a leading producer of advanced specialty chemicals. He began his career with the Am Law 200 law firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. and most recently served as general counsel and secretary of Security Group, Inc., a finance company, where he led its legal, compliance, credit reporting, and central bankruptcy teams.