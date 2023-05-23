Justina McCaffrey taps Cronus Global for licensing expansion

Couture bridalwear designer Justina McCaffrey has unveiled a new partnership with international brand licensing agency Cronus Global to tap into the 60 billion US dollar global bridal market via direct-to-retail bridalwear initiatives and product licensing.

McCaffrey, who is Canada's most celebrated wedding dress designer, has spent the last three decades creating couture gowns for celebrities, showcasing collections in international bridal markets and at Paris Fashion Week, and the deal with Cronus Global will see her lending her prestigious name to bridal and lifestyle licensing, including direct-to-retail programmes.

In a statement, Cronus Global said it will launch the Justina McCaffrey Lifestyle licensing programme at Licensing Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, America, which runs from June 13 to 15 to secure deals offering products for couples from engagement to wedding, and then throughout the celebration of life's other milestones. This will include fashionable, affordable bridal gowns, celebration wear, and lifestyle products for consumers at mainstream retail.

Commenting on the move into licensing, McCaffrey, said: "I look forward to sharing the love and joy that my designs have brought to thousands of brides over the years and making wedding gowns and celebration wear more accessible to a broad and diverse customer base.

"Not every bride is a size 4, and not every couple is considered 'traditional' based on older definitions, but everyone deserves well-crafted, beautiful, and affordable wedding wear and celebration products suited to their happily-ever-after and beyond."

Kristin Calzada, president of Cronus Global, added: "The bridal market remains largely untapped and there is an entire celebration eco-system to be monetised. With the right brand and product mix, retailers can keep celebration customers purchasing products well beyond that special day.

"Justina's design pedigree, coupled with her well-known name in the wedding industry, makes Justina McCaffrey Lifestyle the perfect brand with which retailers and licensees can capture the lucrative bridal and celebration market and convert those consumers to loyal, long-term purchasers.”