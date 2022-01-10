JW Anderson cancels live runway, opts for digital show instead

British fashion designer JW Anderson has announced a change in plans for the brand’s fashion week schedule, opting for a digital presentation to take place during the upcoming Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The show is set to premiere through the Camera della Moda channel on January 16.

In a conversation with WWD, the company said the rescheduling was due to “logistical difficulties and the challenging travel situation caused by the current developments of the coronavirus”. It added that “JW Anderson remains committed to Milan, and will return in June with a physical show to present their men’s spring 2023 collection.”

JW Anderson is the latest in a series of designers who have restructured, postponed or cancelled their shows for the coming fashion week season due to the continued rise of the omicron variant.

Last week, Giorgio Armani announced the cancellation of the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani men’s shows, also scheduled to take place in Milan, as well as its haute couture spring 2022 Paris show.

Currently, there are no plans for digital versions of the shows.

In addition, the Florentine-based trade show, Pitti Uomo, has faced a number of cancellations, including the highly-anticipated appearance by its special guest Ann Demeulemeester. The event, organised to celebrate the Belgian designer’s 40th anniversary, has been postponed to April, with an exact date not yet announced.

The news closely followed the cancellation of Brunello Cucinelli’s appearance at the trade show, with the designer instead opting to hold individual appointments at the brand’s showrooms.