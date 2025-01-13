Kantamanto market: 60 percent destroyed in fire, over 10,000 people affected

It has been more than a week and a half since the fire broke out at the second-hand market Kantamanto in Ghana and the impact is becoming increasingly clear. An inventory by non-profit organization The Or Foundation shows that more than 60 percent of the market has been destroyed and 10,000 people have been affected.

The 40 percent that was not destroyed mainly employs thousands of upcyclers and tailors, according to the non-profit's LinkedIn post. Among the affected are second-hand clothing sellers, tailors, upcyclers, food sellers, security guards, market leaders and leaders of the storage boxes.

An exact figure for the financial loss could not be given by The Or Foundation, but 'we can say with certainty that tens of millions of dollars were lost in bales of clothing, infrastructure and equipment'.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.