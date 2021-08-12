Kappahl unveils new logo as part of new visual identity

Nordic fashion chain Kappahl has unveiled a new logo, rooted in its vibrant history, to mark the start of what it is calling a “major transformational journey”.

Kappahl chief executive, Elisabeth Peregi, said in a statement: “Kappahl is entering a new phase in its history. Many areas of Kappahl will change and develop over the coming years. Our goal is to create inspiring customer experiences every day.”

The updated logo is part of Kappahl’s wider visual identity and brand strategy to shift towards a more value-based brand to help its continued growth in new markets and channels and develop new brands.

Peregi added: “Over the past year, we have drawn strength from conversations with our customers, which has allowed us to develop our brand and position. This work has made the Kappahl team stronger and even more goal-driven.

“The new logo represents the future Kappahl. It is a first signal to our customers – and the rest of the world – of everything that is going on at Kappahl.”

Swedish fashion retailer Kappahl launches new brand identity and updated logo

Image: courtesy of Kappahl

The new logo stands for “diversity in everyday life, and fashion fit for life,” explains the Nordic retailer and has been inspired by its graphic design heritage of the ’70s and features a unique typeface.

Kappahl has also streamlined and modernised its logo by removing the upper-case “A”. The “A” was formerly a nod to the chain’s founder, Per-Olof Ahl.

Image: courtesy of Kappahl; Kappahl's logo over the years

Commenting on the new brand strategy and logo design, Madeleine Ahlström, marketing manager at Kappahl, said: “Our heritage is unique. That is why we have analysed our graphic design history and drawn inspiration from Kappahl’s confident ’70s look.

“Round, geometric, assertive shapes and a slightly heavier typeface re-create that same visual character, without taking too big a step away from where we are today.”

Image: courtesy of Kappahl

Kappahl’s new brand strategy and design have been developed in collaboration with Lynxeye.

Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 370 Kappahl and Newbie stores and e-commerce in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland and the UK.