Karen Millen signs worldwide footwear license agreement with Pentland Brands Limited

British brand Karen Millen has appointed Pentland Brands Limited, a division of Pentland Group, as its global footwear license partner. The partnership will allow for Karen Millen to expand its footwear line and make the shoes available for sale at more retailers around the world. Currently, Karen Millen shoes are only available at the brand’s standalone stores and website.

”Customers have always loved our footwear and this partnership will enable us to offer more styles, choice and availability. Pentland is the perfect partner, with a truly expert level of knowledge when it comes to footwear licensing and long-standing record of working with brands to build their global presence”, said Beth Butterwick, CEO of Karen Millen, in a statement.

Pentland Brands holds footwear licenses for several brands, including Ted Baker, Lacoste, Kickers, KangaRoos, and Boxfresh, among others. Available in over 190 countries, its products are either sold directly by the company or represented by licensees and distributors.

The deal with Pentland Brands is part of the company’s overall growth plan. Karen Millen aims to offer more than just womenswear and accessories, ultimately becoming a global lifestyle brand. Earlier this year, the British company signed an agreement with IMG Licensing, in order to expand its product offering to include women’s swimwear, athleisure, gifts, lingerie, and luggage.

Picture: Karen Millen Facebook