Karl Lagerfeld parent G-III posts surprising sales and profit growth

US clothing group G-III Apparel Group Ltd. closed the 2024/25 financial year with surprisingly strong sales and profit growth. This is evident from the annual report that the parent company of fashion brands Donna Karan, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Sonia Rykiel presented on Thursday.

In the past fiscal year, which ended on January 31, the group's turnover reached a high of 3.18 billion dollars, exceeding the turnover of the previous year by 2.7 percent. This growth was primarily driven by an above-average increase of 9.8 percent in the final quarter.

Net profit attributable to shareholders last year amounted to 193.6 million dollars, an increase of 9.9 percent compared to the previous year.

Chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb was very pleased with the presented figures. 2024/25 was an "incredible year of solid revenue and profit growth" for G-III, he said in a statement. For example, the group managed to increase its gross margin and exceed profit expectations despite a "very difficult market environment".

However, for the current fiscal year 2025/26, management expects a decline in revenue to approximately 3.14 billion dollars due to the expiration of licensing agreements with the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands. Net profit is expected to change little. The forecast is between 192.0 dollars and 197.0 million dollars.